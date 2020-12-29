SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX: SIF) is 56.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $6.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIF stock was last observed hovering at around $5.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $17.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.52% off the consensus price target high of $17.98 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.52% higher than the price target low of $17.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is 54.33% and 62.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 16.98% at the moment leaves the stock 70.49% off its SMA200. SIF registered 136.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 45.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.90.

The stock witnessed a 58.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.03%, and is 56.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.28% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $27.03M and $115.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.04% and -10.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SIFCO Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.70% this year.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF), with 3.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.15% while institutional investors hold 49.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.68M, and float is at 2.46M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 20.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Minerva Advisors LLC with over 0.44 million shares valued at $1.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the SIF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.74 million to account for 3.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RBF Capital, LLC which holds 0.18 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.88% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Molten Donald C Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Molten Donald C Jr. sold 2,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $4.05 per share for a total of $10836.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46224.0 shares.

SIFCO Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Molten Donald C Jr. (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $4.10 per share for $820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48899.0 shares of the SIF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Molten Donald C Jr. (Director) disposed off 797 shares at an average price of $4.11 for $3276.0. The insider now directly holds 49,099 shares of SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF).

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HEICO Corporation (HEI) that is trading 14.73% up over the past 12 months. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is -51.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.19% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 23220.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.