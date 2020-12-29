Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Volatility At 11.37%, Should You Add A Position?

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is -68.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The WISA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is 37.17% and 50.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 22.29% at the moment leaves the stock 39.79% off its SMA200. WISA registered -67.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7809 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3087.

The stock witnessed a 40.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.45%, and is 35.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.37% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $30.22M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 123.26% and -73.33% from its 52-week high.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $930k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 116.30% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.52% while institutional investors hold 4.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.71M, and float is at 6.87M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 4.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ingalls & Snyder with over 75240.0 shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.96% of the WISA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 35700.0 shares valued at $67830.0 to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. which holds 13640.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $25916.0, while PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 5500.0 with a market value of $10450.0.