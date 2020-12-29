The incline in SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is -76.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $4.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEAC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 51.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is 10.06% and 16.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 11.50% at the moment leaves the stock -39.03% off its SMA200. SEAC registered -75.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1461.

The stock witnessed a 2.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.89%, and is 24.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.90% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $36.68M and $36.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.19% and -80.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaChange International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $4.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -68.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -76.00% in year-over-year returns.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), with 9.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.68% while institutional investors hold 37.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.56M, and float is at 27.91M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 27.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.75 million shares valued at $1.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.66% of the SEAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.72 million shares valued at $1.5 million to account for 4.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.99 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $0.86 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $0.55 million.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kielczewski Marek, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kielczewski Marek sold 13,869 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $2.68 per share for a total of $37169.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amdocs Limited (DOX) that is trading -2.92% down over the past 12 months. Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is 65.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.75% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.