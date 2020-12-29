This Indicator Is Supporting ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) is 74.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $7.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORBC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.33, the stock is 12.92% and 31.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 6.08% at the moment leaves the stock 88.99% off its SMA200. ORBC registered 82.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.49.

The stock witnessed a 20.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.48%, and is 6.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $566.90M and $254.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 491.13% and 2.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ORBCOMM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $61.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC), with 4.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.65% while institutional investors hold 74.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.96M, and float is at 73.61M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 70.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.7 million shares valued at $26.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.87% of the ORBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.43 million shares valued at $18.45 million to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.18 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $14.21 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $14.16 million.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberg Jerome B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eisenberg Jerome B sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $6.57 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

ORBCOMM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Eisenberg Jerome B (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $6.96 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the ORBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Eisenberg Jerome B (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $6.70 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 955,716 shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC).

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -25.99% lower over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -27.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.78% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.