Top attractive stock of the week – Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) is 51.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $18.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.74, the stock is 10.52% and 27.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 57.98% off its SMA200. ESI registered 53.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.12.

The stock witnessed a 27.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.25%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.88 and Fwd P/E is 16.69. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.59% and -2.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Element Solutions Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $486.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in Element Solutions Inc (ESI), with 16.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.57% while institutional investors hold 102.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 248.90M, and float is at 218.57M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 95.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.26 million shares valued at $254.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the ESI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 17.82 million shares valued at $187.3 million to account for 7.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 17.62 million shares representing 7.13% and valued at over $185.19 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 16.32 million with a market value of $171.53 million.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mount Patricia, the company’s VP, Program Mgt & Integration. SEC filings show that Mount Patricia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $11.85 per share for a total of $35550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32862.0 shares.

Element Solutions Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that FRANKLIN MARTIN E (Director) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $11.50 per share for $5.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the ESI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Fraser Christopher T. (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $11.49 for $91906.0. The insider now directly holds 27,681 shares of Element Solutions Inc (ESI).