Top attractive stock of the week – Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) is -5.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $25.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The HRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.37% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.14, the stock is 20.52% and 26.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing 6.85% at the moment leaves the stock 37.94% off its SMA200. HRTX registered -8.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.62.

The stock witnessed a 24.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.47%, and is 18.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $103.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 130.62% and -12.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.50%).

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $16.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.90% in year-over-year returns.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX), with 261.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 101.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.85M, and float is at 90.60M with Short Float at 19.43%. Institutions hold 101.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 12.88 million shares valued at $190.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.18% of the HRTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.0 million shares valued at $118.58 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 5.99 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $88.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 5.83 million with a market value of $86.35 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANHARD KIMBERLY, the company’s EVP, Drug Development. SEC filings show that MANHARD KIMBERLY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that MANHARD KIMBERLY (Executive VP, Drug Development) sold a total of 1,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $13.97 per share for $16176.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HRTX stock.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading -3.00% down over the past 12 months. Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) is -3.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.84% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.39.