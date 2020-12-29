Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 52.76% Change This Year

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) is 52.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $0.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The URG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.77% off the consensus price target high of $1.30 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 39.39% and 67.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing 9.77% at the moment leaves the stock 72.44% off its SMA200. URG registered 60.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5897 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5348.

The stock witnessed a 66.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.62%, and is 30.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $142.04M and $19.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.73% and 9.69% from its 52-week high.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.20% year-over-year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), with 5.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.33% while institutional investors hold 17.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.13M, and float is at 164.01M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 17.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 5.86 million shares valued at $2.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.45% of the URG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CQS (US), LLC with 5.28 million shares valued at $2.53 million to account for 3.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.92 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $2.36 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $1.2 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOBERG W. WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOBERG W. WILLIAM sold 56,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $0.64 per share for a total of $36259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) that is trading 139.25% up over the past 12 months. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 105.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.77% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.