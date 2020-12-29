What should you know before buying stock in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) is 12.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $10.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACAM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is 8.37% and 9.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.83 million and changing 6.97% at the moment leaves the stock 10.42% off its SMA200. ACAM registered 14.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.01%, and is 8.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 509.55. Distance from 52-week low is 18.00% and 6.46% from its 52-week high.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM), with institutional investors hold 108.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.20M, and float is at 30.56M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 108.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $30.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the ACAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 1.92 million shares valued at $19.61 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.58 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $16.19 million, while Governors Lane LP holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $15.33 million.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 78,751 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $10.46 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.98 million shares.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 16,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $10.42 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.06 million shares of the ACAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $10.40 for $3120.0. The insider now directly holds 4,077,389 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM).