Which institution holds the most shares in Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) is 12.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $1.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -49.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 19.68% and 33.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 13.74% at the moment leaves the stock 54.15% off its SMA200. CSLT registered 14.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2259 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0762.

The stock witnessed a 25.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.45%, and is 23.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $225.66M and $146.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.33% and -8.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Castlight Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $32.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT), with 8.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.79% while institutional investors hold 73.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.15M, and float is at 111.53M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 69.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.34 million shares valued at $19.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.60% of the CSLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Raging Capital Management, Llc with 10.08 million shares valued at $11.39 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellcome Trust Ltd (the) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust which holds 6.57 million shares representing 5.53% and valued at over $7.42 million, while Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 5.07 million with a market value of $5.73 million.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohen Seth B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cohen Seth B. sold 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $9750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Castlight Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Cohen Seth B. (Director) sold a total of 29,319 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $1.22 per share for $35687.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the CSLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, O’Meara Maeve (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 577,907 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 1,224,074 shares of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT).

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Model N Inc. (MODN) that is trading 2.20% up over the past 12 months. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is 95.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.61% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.