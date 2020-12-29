Which institution holds the most shares in Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is 4.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.89 and a high of $24.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSYS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.13% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -50.64% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.09, the stock is 10.10% and 30.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 33.94% off its SMA200. SSYS registered 2.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.27.

The stock witnessed a 31.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.72%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $538.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 288.90. Profit margin for the company is -85.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.38% and -13.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stratasys Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $135M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.97% while institutional investors hold 83.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.09M, and float is at 52.50M with Short Float at 21.69%. Institutions hold 78.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 12.07 million shares valued at $150.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.17% of the SSYS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 5.45 million shares valued at $67.94 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 5.13 million shares representing 9.42% and valued at over $63.94 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $28.99 million.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) that is trading 25.36% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.52% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.22.