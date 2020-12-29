Who is the Top Investor In Chegg Inc. (CHGG)?

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is 141.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.89 and a high of $95.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHGG stock was last observed hovering at around $92.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.66% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -66.75% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.71, the stock is 10.54% and 16.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 38.56% off its SMA200. CHGG registered 139.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.10.

The stock witnessed a 26.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.55%, and is 4.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has around 1401 employees, a market worth around $11.90B and $564.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.92. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.23% and -3.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chegg Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $189.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.00% in year-over-year returns.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Top Institutional Holders

598 institutions hold shares in Chegg Inc. (CHGG), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 104.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.19M, and float is at 124.85M with Short Float at 10.82%. Institutions hold 102.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 15.74 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.22% of the CHGG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.49 million shares valued at $749.62 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.52 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $608.52 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 7.01 million with a market value of $500.5 million.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schultz Nathan J., the company’s PRESIDENT OF LEARNING SERVICES. SEC filings show that Schultz Nathan J. sold 82,458 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $90.20 per share for a total of $7.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Chegg Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that ROSENSWEIG DANIEL (PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $81.33 per share for $2.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.94 million shares of the CHGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, FILLMORE JOHN PAUL (PRESIDENT, CHEGG SKILLS) disposed off 1,321 shares at an average price of $75.55 for $99802.0. The insider now directly holds 131,832 shares of Chegg Inc. (CHGG).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) that is 42.63% higher over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 30.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.15% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.91.