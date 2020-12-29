Who is the Top Investor In Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)?

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is 131.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $19.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The MITK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.62% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.70, the stock is 20.55% and 29.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 61.31% off its SMA200. MITK registered 131.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.10.

The stock witnessed a 50.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.89%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $741.10M and $101.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.25 and Fwd P/E is 24.58. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.50% and -10.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitek Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $25.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 69.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.89M, and float is at 41.20M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 67.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Legal & General Group PLC with over 3.45 million shares valued at $44.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.12% of the MITK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Toronado Partners, LLC with 2.99 million shares valued at $38.03 million to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.13 million shares representing 5.00% and valued at over $27.08 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $26.15 million.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THOMPSON JANE J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THOMPSON JANE J. sold 43,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46773.0 shares.

Mitek Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that DAVISON JEFFREY C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $16.09 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the MITK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Gray Jason (GC, Secretary & Admin Officer) disposed off 15,403 shares at an average price of $15.44 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 112,719 shares of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK).

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 34.22% up over the past 12 months. NCR Corporation (NCR) is 6.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.36% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.