Why Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) is the topic of conversation today

Ameri Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) is 63.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.4% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.4% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is 126.06% and 155.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.41 million and changing 118.93% at the moment leaves the stock 166.05% off its SMA200. AMRH registered 54.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 138.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5171 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5087.

The stock witnessed a 162.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 233.33%, and is 106.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.76% over the week and 16.15% over the month.

Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $25.83M and $35.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 490.68% and -30.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameri Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.20% this year.

Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH), with 687.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.18% while institutional investors hold 0.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.49M, and float is at 6.55M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 10788.0 shares valued at $14887.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.14% of the AMRH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisor Group, Inc. with 4000.0 shares valued at $5520.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.