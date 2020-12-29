Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Conformis Inc. (CFMS)?

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) is -47.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The CFMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 61.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is 18.53% and 16.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.2 million and changing 12.55% at the moment leaves the stock 3.46% off its SMA200. CFMS registered -50.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6599 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7414.

The stock witnessed a 22.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.46%, and is 22.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.95% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $65.23M and $72.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.69% and -51.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.10%).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conformis Inc. (CFMS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conformis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $18.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Conformis Inc. (CFMS), with 7.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.30% while institutional investors hold 33.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.23M, and float is at 63.58M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 30.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 7.48 million shares valued at $6.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.70% of the CFMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.21 million shares valued at $4.37 million to account for 6.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Archon Capital Management LLC which holds 3.86 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $3.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $2.56 million.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Augusti Mark A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Augusti Mark A sold 2,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $1455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.34 million shares.

Conformis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Augusti Mark A (President & CEO) sold a total of 3,462 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $0.65 per share for $2240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.34 million shares of the CFMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Augusti Mark A (President & CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $0.66 for $26460.0. The insider now directly holds 2,347,070 shares of Conformis Inc. (CFMS).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is trading 66.11% up over the past 12 months. Masimo Corporation (MASI) is 66.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.93% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.