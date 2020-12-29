Why Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is 410.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $100.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $87.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.79% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.51% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -151.66% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.63, the stock is 33.35% and 89.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 8.87% at the moment leaves the stock 220.30% off its SMA200. BEAM registered a gain of 248.25% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.48.

The stock witnessed a 113.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 255.77%, and is 32.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.47% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 635.62% and -4.99% from its 52-week high.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.40% this year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), with 9.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.84% while institutional investors hold 78.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.09M, and float is at 48.20M with Short Float at 6.77%. Institutions hold 65.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.33 million shares valued at $180.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.64% of the BEAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 3.35 million shares valued at $82.59 million to account for 5.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 3.33 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $81.92 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $73.03 million.