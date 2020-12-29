Why has Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) dropped -2.63% in last trading?

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) is 61.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.13 and a high of $17.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The APXT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $15.90, the stock is 9.48% and 32.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.78 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 50.09% off its SMA200. APXT registered a gain of 55.12% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.97.

The stock witnessed a 44.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.91%, and is 10.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 530.00. Distance from 52-week low is 74.25% and -7.83% from its 52-week high.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT), with 203.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.84% while institutional investors hold 78.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.56M, and float is at 35.15M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 77.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 2.58 million shares valued at $27.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.20% of the APXT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cowen and Company, LLC with 1.37 million shares valued at $14.48 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sage Rock Capital Management LP which holds 1.19 million shares representing 3.31% and valued at over $12.56 million, while RP Investment Advisors LP holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $12.02 million.