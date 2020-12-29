Why has NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) gained 13.04% in last trading?

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) is 70.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $39.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTGR stock was last observed hovering at around $37.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.83% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.96% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.67% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.87, the stock is 16.98% and 24.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 13.04% at the moment leaves the stock 45.92% off its SMA200. NTGR registered 70.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.17.

The stock witnessed a 28.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.29%, and is 6.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) has around 809 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.77. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.95% and 5.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NETGEAR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $345.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.60% in year-over-year returns.

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR), with 576.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 104.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.04M, and float is at 29.71M with Short Float at 9.92%. Institutions hold 102.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.62 million shares valued at $142.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.26% of the NTGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.01 million shares valued at $92.9 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 2.3 million shares representing 7.60% and valued at over $70.92 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.84% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $54.48 million.

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kim Andrew Wonki, the company’s SVP, Legal and Corp Dev. SEC filings show that Kim Andrew Wonki sold 1,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $38.58 per share for a total of $60262.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76866.0 shares.

NETGEAR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that FALCON MICHAEL F (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $38.58 per share for $30131.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64391.0 shares of the NTGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Rogers Tamesa (SVP, HR) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $38.20 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 36,679 shares of NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR).

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 88.67% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 18.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.8% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.65.