Why ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is -68.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PIXY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $2.72, the stock is 11.20% and 15.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 8.80% at the moment leaves the stock -37.71% off its SMA200. PIXY registered -69.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4039 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7120.

The stock witnessed a 9.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.27%, and is 15.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $57.77M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.65% and -90.11% from its 52-week high.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ShiftPixy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $40M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 362.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 362.90% in year-over-year returns.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY), with 13.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.04% while institutional investors hold 4.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.77M, and float is at 7.52M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 1.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94286.0 shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.45% of the PIXY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 62156.0 shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 58152.0 shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 42026.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.