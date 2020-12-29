Why should you buy stock in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV)?

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) is 41.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSRV stock was last observed hovering at around $13.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $13.76, the stock is 24.72% and 32.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 37.13% off its SMA200. FSRV registered a gain of 39.38% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.17.

The stock witnessed a 36.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.60%, and is -3.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Current P/E ratio is 625.45. Distance from 52-week low is 49.57% and -8.27% from its 52-week high.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV), with institutional investors hold 79.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.92M, and float is at 25.67M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 79.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 1.75 million shares valued at $17.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.82% of the FSRV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Glazer Capital LLC with 1.66 million shares valued at $16.62 million to account for 6.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 1.26 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $12.61 million, while HGC Investment Management Inc. holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $12.15 million.