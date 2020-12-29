Why should you buy stock in GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX)?

GigCapital2 Inc. (NYSE: GIX) is 16.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $12.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $11.59, the stock is 11.00% and 13.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock 14.39% off its SMA200. GIX registered 17.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a 14.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.52%, and is 12.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Distance from 52-week low is 20.73% and -4.37% from its 52-week high.

GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.23% while institutional investors hold 83.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.25M, and float is at 0.76M with Short Float at 10.86%. Institutions hold 66.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 1.63 million shares valued at $16.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.31% of the GIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with 1.07 million shares valued at $10.89 million to account for 4.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Weiss Asset Management LP which holds 1.0 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $10.2 million, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $9.65 million.

GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.2 million shares.

GigCapital2 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $10.58 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.25 million shares of the GIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 236,617 shares at an average price of $10.79 for $2.55 million. The insider now directly holds 2,296,713 shares of GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX).