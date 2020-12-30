A peek at Canoo Inc. (GOEV): Who has invested in It?

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is 44.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.21 and a high of $24.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $15.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.23% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.23% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.63, the stock is -15.87% and 10.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.84 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock 29.47% off its SMA200. GOEV registered 45.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.81.

The stock witnessed a 16.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.98%, and is -24.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.03% over the week and 13.16% over the month.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $594.56M and $2.55M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.85% and -41.24% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Canoo Inc. (GOEV), with 92.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 6.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.44M, and float is at 29.28M with Short Float at 9.19%. Institutions hold 6.73% of the Float.