A peek at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who has invested in It?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is -78.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -69.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.78, the stock is -8.59% and 2.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -17.60% off its SMA200. PBF registered -78.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.81.

The stock witnessed a -14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.11%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has around 3442 employees, a market worth around $854.69M and $17.76B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.00% and -80.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.32 with sales reaching $4.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.20% in year-over-year returns.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), with 24.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.34% while institutional investors hold 99.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.68M, and float is at 95.69M with Short Float at 17.88%. Institutions hold 78.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.96 million shares valued at $96.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.12% of the PBF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 8.88 million shares valued at $50.55 million to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.67 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $43.66 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 4.61 million with a market value of $26.26 million.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young C Erik, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, SVP. SEC filings show that Young C Erik bought 6,893 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $39222.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7191.0 shares.

PBF Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Young C Erik (Chief Financial Officer, SVP) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $5.95 per share for $89250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, O Connor Thomas L (Senior Vice President) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $5.86 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 147,995 shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -40.30% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -52.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.27% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.