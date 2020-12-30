Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 79.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1626.03 and a high of $3552.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $3283.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 38.04% off its average median price target of $3800.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.18% off the consensus price target high of $4500.00 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are -8.99% lower than the price target low of $3048.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3322.00, the stock is 4.38% and 4.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.86 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 16.37% off its SMA200. AMZN registered 79.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3,163.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3,128.76.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.63%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 1125300 employees, a market worth around $1673.42B and $347.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.29 and Fwd P/E is 73.16. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.30% and -6.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a “Buy”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 42 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.15 with sales reaching $119.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.70% in year-over-year returns.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

4,425 institutions hold shares in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), with 73M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.55% while institutional investors hold 68.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 501.00M, and float is at 428.54M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 58.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.78 million shares valued at $103.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.53% of the AMZN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.66 million shares valued at $87.1 billion to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 16.34 million shares representing 3.26% and valued at over $51.47 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 15.88 million with a market value of $50.0 billion.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILKE JEFFREY A, the company’s CEO Worldwide Consumer. SEC filings show that WILKE JEFFREY A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $3200.59 per share for a total of $6.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10604.0 shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that WILKE JEFFREY A (CEO Worldwide Consumer) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $3091.15 per share for $2.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11772.0 shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Huttenlocher Daniel P (Director) disposed off 172 shares at an average price of $3114.79 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 950 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 643.72% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 29.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.32% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.88.