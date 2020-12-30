Analysts suggest CVS Health Corporation (CVS) could spike 33.43% in a year

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is -8.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.04 and a high of $76.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVS stock was last observed hovering at around $68.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.43% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -2.88% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.90, the stock is -3.33% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 7.93% off its SMA200. CVS registered -7.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.60.

The stock witnessed a 0.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.00%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has around 290000 employees, a market worth around $88.93B and $266.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.21 and Fwd P/E is 9.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.48% and -11.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVS Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $68.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 861.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Top Institutional Holders

2,327 institutions hold shares in CVS Health Corporation (CVS), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 78.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 78.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 106.16 million shares valued at $6.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the CVS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 100.28 million shares valued at $5.86 billion to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 56.49 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $3.3 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 33.12 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lotvin Alan, the company’s EVP and President-CVS Caremark. SEC filings show that Lotvin Alan sold 7,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8023.0 shares.

CVS Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Flum Joshua Matthew (EVP, ENT STRATEGY & DIGITAL) sold a total of 21,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $70.00 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25001.0 shares of the CVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Mayhew Jonathan E. (EVP – Transformation) disposed off 10,556 shares at an average price of $65.00 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 4,732 shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -33.10% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.65% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.