Analysts suggest HP Inc. (HPQ) could spike 19.83% in a year

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is 17.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.54 and a high of $24.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $24.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -71.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.05, the stock is 2.06% and 13.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.83 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 32.73% off its SMA200. HPQ registered 17.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.25.

The stock witnessed a 7.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.11%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $30.95B and $56.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.79% and -2.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.10%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $14.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,242 institutions hold shares in HP Inc. (HPQ), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 84.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 84.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 167.32 million shares valued at $3.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.97% of the HPQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 122.51 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 113.89 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $2.16 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 66.28 million with a market value of $1.26 billion.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEOGH TRACY S, the company’s Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that KEOGH TRACY S sold 81,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $24.15 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that KEOGH TRACY S (Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 256,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $24.07 per share for $6.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Rivera Kim M (President SBM, CLO & Sec) disposed off 48,332 shares at an average price of $24.21 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 92,208 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 22.31% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 85.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.61% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.