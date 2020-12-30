Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -57.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.21% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is -4.90% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.1 million and changing -4.45% at the moment leaves the stock 17.79% off its SMA200. TWO registered -57.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.56.

The stock witnessed a -3.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.62%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.95. Distance from 52-week low is 176.44% and -60.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $59.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 274.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.20% in year-over-year returns.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

346 institutions hold shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), with 2.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 63.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.71M, and float is at 271.12M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 63.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.71 million shares valued at $130.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.39% of the TWO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.57 million shares valued at $125.04 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 9.65 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $49.13 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 9.62 million with a market value of $48.97 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandberg Rebecca B, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Sandberg Rebecca B sold 7,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $15.21 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that RISKEY MARY KATHRYN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $15.20 per share for $38502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, KOEPPEN MATTHEW (Co-Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 5,579 shares at an average price of $15.20 for $84781.0. The insider now directly holds 169,462 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -50.53% down over the past 12 months. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -10.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.68% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.49.