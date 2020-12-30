eBay Inc. (EBAY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 40.85% Change This Year

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 40.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.02 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $50.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.98% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -3.8% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.86, the stock is -0.06% and 0.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.79 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 5.27% off its SMA200. EBAY registered 42.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.77.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.40%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $35.77B and $10.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.13 and Fwd P/E is 13.74. Profit margin for the company is 80.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.47% and -16.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eBay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $2.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Top Institutional Holders

1,440 institutions hold shares in eBay Inc. (EBAY), with 25.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.66% while institutional investors hold 98.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 696.00M, and float is at 664.01M with Short Float at 3.90%. Institutions hold 94.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.72 million shares valued at $2.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the EBAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.47 million shares valued at $2.32 billion to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 31.89 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $1.66 billion, while Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 30.12 million with a market value of $1.57 billion.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Pete, the company’s SVP, Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Thompson Pete sold 853 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $53.63 per share for a total of $45746.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14801.0 shares.

eBay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $50.78 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20941.0 shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Thompson Pete (SVP, Chief Product Officer) disposed off 2,094 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 13,948 shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 643.72% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 29.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.12% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.