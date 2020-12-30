Equillium Inc. (EQ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) is 82.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $27.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is 28.23% and 23.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.72 million and changing 41.74% at the moment leaves the stock 17.82% off its SMA200. EQ registered 47.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.32.

The stock witnessed a 25.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.67%, and is 30.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.39% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 180.91% and -77.15% from its 52-week high.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equillium Inc. (EQ) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equillium Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.50% this year.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Equillium Inc. (EQ), with 10.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.26% while institutional investors hold 61.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.37M, and float is at 13.78M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 34.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 2.35 million shares valued at $13.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the EQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Samsara BioCapital, LLC with 1.07 million shares valued at $6.2 million to account for 4.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 1.0 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $5.8 million, while Farallon Capital Management LLC holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $4.04 million.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keyes Jason A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Keyes Jason A sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $4.74 per share for a total of $37914.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Equillium Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Connelly Stephen (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $5.62 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the EQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Connelly Stephen (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $8.13 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 1,043,000 shares of Equillium Inc. (EQ).