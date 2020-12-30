FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -38.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.85 and a high of $52.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $29.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.91% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 0.97% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.71, the stock is 0.56% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -13.67% off its SMA200. FE registered -38.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.48.

The stock witnessed a 11.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.88%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12316 employees, a market worth around $15.91B and $10.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.34 and Fwd P/E is 11.32. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.02% and -43.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $2.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

856 institutions hold shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 81.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 542.00M, and float is at 541.17M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 81.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.14 million shares valued at $1.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the FE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 38.86 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.23 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $1.1 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 18.82 million with a market value of $540.4 million.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 24.88% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -7.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.44% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.