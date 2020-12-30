GBR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Now

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) is 98.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $2.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The GBR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is 40.43% and 44.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.37 million and changing 37.85% at the moment leaves the stock 88.94% off its SMA200. GBR registered 100.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7571 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4838.

The stock witnessed a 35.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.86%, and is 45.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.10% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $12.27M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 343.64% and 11.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.40%).

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Analyst Forecasts

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.30% this year.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.63% while institutional investors hold 4.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13M, and float is at 2.07M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 1.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barclays PLC with over 39455.0 shares valued at $56420.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.77% of the GBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29463.0 shares valued at $42132.0 to account for 0.57% of the shares outstanding.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) that is -4.44% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.3% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.