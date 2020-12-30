Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -2.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.96 and a high of $17.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -188.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.44, the stock is 1.74% and -2.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.9 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 11.23% off its SMA200. HBI registered -2.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.56.

The stock witnessed a 0.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.48%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $6.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.47% and -18.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $1.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

758 institutions hold shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), with 4.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 96.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 350.70M, and float is at 343.96M with Short Float at 8.17%. Institutions hold 95.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.62 million shares valued at $623.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.37% of the HBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.39 million shares valued at $384.21 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc which holds 19.11 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $300.97 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 17.02 million with a market value of $267.99 million.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOISON FRANCK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOISON FRANCK J sold 2,175 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $30673.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31227.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Faircloth Michael E. (Group Pres, Global Ops) sold a total of 2,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $14.73 per share for $34223.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, NELSON RONALD L (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $12.71 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 240,553 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) that is trading -5.45% down over the past 12 months. PVH Corp. (PVH) is -10.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.64% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.57.