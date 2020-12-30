Here are the top Institutional holders of JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) is 71.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The JAN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.08, the stock is 21.05% and 22.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 19.25% at the moment leaves the stock 32.82% off its SMA200. JAN registered 77.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.36.

The stock witnessed a 12.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.39%, and is 22.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.58% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $9.30M and $36.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.72% and -44.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.00%).

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JanOne Inc. (JAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.80% this year.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in JanOne Inc. (JAN), with 831.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 45.45% while institutional investors hold 0.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.87M, and float is at 1.00M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 0.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 710.0 shares valued at $3365.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.04% of the JAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisor Group, Inc. with 700.0 shares valued at $3318.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Virland A, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Johnson Virland A sold 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $2.19 per share for a total of $10731.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38514.0 shares.

JanOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Johnson Virland A (CFO) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $2.21 per share for $4199.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43414.0 shares of the JAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Johnson Virland A (CFO) disposed off 6,686 shares at an average price of $2.19 for $14642.0. The insider now directly holds 45,314 shares of JanOne Inc. (JAN).