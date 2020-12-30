Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA)

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is -9.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.12 and a high of $33.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISCA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.17% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -74.65% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.69, the stock is 4.85% and 19.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 32.58% off its SMA200. DISCA registered -9.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.90.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.51%, and is 8.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $13.30B and $10.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.34 and Fwd P/E is 9.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.42% and -10.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discovery Inc. (DISCA) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $2.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 236.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Top Institutional Holders

775 institutions hold shares in Discovery Inc. (DISCA), with 94.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.85% while institutional investors hold 134.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.00M, and float is at 464.59M with Short Float at 11.41%. Institutions hold 130.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.72 million shares valued at $407.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the DISCA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.99 million shares valued at $369.87 million to account for 10.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 15.97 million shares representing 9.96% and valued at over $347.75 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.64% of the shares totaling 10.65 million with a market value of $231.76 million.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOWE KENNETH W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOWE KENNETH W sold 91,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $25.22 per share for a total of $2.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.2 million shares.

Discovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that MALONE JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 550,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $28.61 per share for $15.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the DISCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, MALONE JOHN C (Director) disposed off 5,229 shares at an average price of $21.44 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 780,591 shares of Discovery Inc. (DISCA).

Discovery Inc. (DISCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -11.47% down over the past 12 months. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is 14.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.36% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 44.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.16.