Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) a good stock to buy now?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 120.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.68 and a high of $589.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $516.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $600.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.04% off the consensus price target high of $700.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -39.93% lower than the price target low of $370.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $517.73, the stock is -2.39% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 20.88% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 122.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $530.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $487.78.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.14%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 13775 employees, a market worth around $320.86B and $14.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.60 and Fwd P/E is 44.23. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.54% and -12.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.8 with sales reaching $4.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.00% in year-over-year returns.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

2,829 institutions hold shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), with 25.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 71.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 618.00M, and float is at 593.11M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 68.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.5 million shares valued at $26.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the NVDA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 44.65 million shares valued at $24.17 billion to account for 7.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 43.97 million shares representing 7.10% and valued at over $23.8 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 25.38 million with a market value of $13.73 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dabiri John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dabiri John sold 185 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $529.85 per share for a total of $98023.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1068.0 shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Kress Colette (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $536.95 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100.0 shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, MCCAFFERY MICHAEL G (Director) disposed off 3,927 shares at an average price of $536.99 for $2.11 million. The insider now directly holds 13,216 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 26.26% up over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 67.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.04% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.75.