Koss Corporation (KOSS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) is 123.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $2.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is 39.46% and 52.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.28 million and changing 43.33% at the moment leaves the stock 96.92% off its SMA200. KOSS registered 117.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0676.

The stock witnessed a 61.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.28%, and is 39.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.00% over the week and 10.28% over the month.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $25.42M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 330.00% and 22.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Koss Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.20% this year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Koss Corporation (KOSS), with 6.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.23% while institutional investors hold 49.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.41M, and float is at 1.39M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 9.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Minerva Advisors LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.84% of the KOSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 2.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 79661.0 shares representing 1.08% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 55135.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sweasy William Jesse, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sweasy William Jesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $20000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Koss Corporation (KOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 194.09% up over the past 12 months. IntriCon Corporation (IIN) is -4.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -118.84% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1580.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.