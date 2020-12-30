Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 64.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $290.25 and a high of $575.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $519.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.75% off its average median price target of $585.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.16% off the consensus price target high of $700.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -125.9% lower than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $530.87, the stock is 3.49% and 6.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 13.38% off its SMA200. NFLX registered 64.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $502.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $497.47.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.58%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $234.77B and $23.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.87 and Fwd P/E is 58.68. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.90% and -7.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.38 with sales reaching $6.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Top Institutional Holders

2,280 institutions hold shares in Netflix Inc. (NFLX), with 6.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 83.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 441.53M, and float is at 434.94M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 81.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.58 million shares valued at $16.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.60% of the NFLX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 30.88 million shares valued at $15.44 billion to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 29.02 million shares representing 6.57% and valued at over $14.51 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 20.64 million with a market value of $10.32 billion.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HASTINGS REED, the company’s Co-CEO. SEC filings show that HASTINGS REED sold 437,311 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $527.26 per share for a total of $230.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Netflix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that HASTINGS REED (Co-CEO) sold a total of 213,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $482.51 per share for $102.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NFLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Hoag Jay C (Director) disposed off 21,119 shares at an average price of $467.89 for $9.88 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading 23.32% up over the past 12 months. BCE Inc. (BCE) is -7.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.