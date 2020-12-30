New Big Money Means Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is 108.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $23.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $19.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21%.

Currently trading at $20.62, the stock is 10.74% and 37.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 6.23% at the moment leaves the stock 68.10% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered a gain of 87.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.78.

The stock witnessed a 58.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.16%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 13.61% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 211 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $197.14M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.19% and -13.62% from its 52-week high.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analyst Forecasts

.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), with 21.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.70% while institutional investors hold 16.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 291.71M, and float is at 74.29M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 14.47% of the Float.