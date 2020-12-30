NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is 41.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.62 and a high of $24.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLOK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.85% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.32% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.83, the stock is 4.58% and 4.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 1.38% off its SMA200. NLOK registered 41.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.84.

The stock witnessed a 15.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.14%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $12.28B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.05 and Fwd P/E is 13.33. Distance from 52-week low is 42.45% and -14.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $630.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 607.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Top Institutional Holders

791 institutions hold shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), with 5.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 95.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 592.00M, and float is at 586.32M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 94.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 73.56 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.43% of the NLOK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 63.78 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 49.79 million shares representing 8.41% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 31.76 million with a market value of $661.88 million.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Matthew Charles, the company’s CAO. SEC filings show that Brown Matthew Charles sold 531 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $22.94 per share for a total of $12181.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

NortonLifeLock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Brown Matthew Charles (CAO) sold a total of 31,598 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $22.63 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83077.0 shares of the NLOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Feld Peter A (Director) disposed off 10,900,195 shares at an average price of $20.97 for $228.58 million. The insider now directly holds 302,572 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK).