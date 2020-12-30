Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) stock Plunged by -1.27% yesterday

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) is -53.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.63% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 5.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.54, the stock is -2.59% and 8.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.62 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 11.23% off its SMA200. PAA registered -53.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.68.

The stock witnessed a 3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.77%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $6.31B and $26.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.74. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.67% and -55.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $6.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.50% in year-over-year returns.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Top Institutional Holders

391 institutions hold shares in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), with 251.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.49% while institutional investors hold 70.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 476.41M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 46.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 49.05 million shares valued at $293.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.73% of the PAA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 33.19 million shares valued at $198.5 million to account for 4.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 32.46 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $194.13 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 24.55 million with a market value of $146.8 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Temple Chris, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Temple Chris sold 31,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $8.79 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Chiang Willie CW (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 45,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $5.45 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the PAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Goebel Jeremy L. (EVP – Commercial) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $6.66 for $19990.0. The insider now directly holds 108,051 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -57.75% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is 76.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.