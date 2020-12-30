Positives for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) as stock loss in recent trading

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is 28.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $9.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -38.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.24, the stock is -11.75% and -14.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -3.70% off its SMA200. RRC registered 34.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20.

The stock witnessed a -19.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.91%, and is -10.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has around 655 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $1.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.32. Distance from 52-week low is 287.58% and -33.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $513.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Top Institutional Holders

373 institutions hold shares in Range Resources Corporation (RRC), with 5.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.40% while institutional investors hold 98.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.90M, and float is at 236.23M with Short Float at 16.91%. Institutions hold 95.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.55 million shares valued at $241.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.26% of the RRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.8 million shares valued at $177.45 million to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.21 million shares representing 6.71% and valued at over $113.91 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.03% of the shares totaling 15.45 million with a market value of $102.27 million.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FUNK JAMES M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FUNK JAMES M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $54000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39000.0 shares.

Range Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that GRAY STEVEN D (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.11 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, PALKO STEFFEN E (Director) acquired 903,128 shares at an average price of $2.20 for $1.98 million. The insider now directly holds 1,000,000 shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) that is trading -6.13% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -26.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.74% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.96.