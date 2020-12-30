SAVE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Now

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is -38.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.49% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -146.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.68, the stock is -2.15% and 15.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 45.29% off its SMA200. SAVE registered -37.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.81.

The stock witnessed a 5.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.06%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has around 8077 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $2.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.07% and -48.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.42 with sales reaching $528.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.50% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), with 336.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 53.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.68M, and float is at 97.21M with Short Float at 19.31%. Institutions hold 53.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.65 million shares valued at $123.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the SAVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.25 million shares valued at $100.6 million to account for 6.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.77 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $76.76 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $69.77 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gardner H. McIntyre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gardner H. McIntyre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $26.21 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25876.0 shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $13.00 per share for $6500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10831.0 shares of the SAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Canfield Thomas C (SVP, General Counsel and Sec) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $20.34 for $50850.0. The insider now directly holds 59,577 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -31.76% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -14.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.38% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.