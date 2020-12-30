Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TCCO Stock Is Going Next

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) is 13.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCCO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83%.

Currently trading at $5.72, the stock is 43.66% and 53.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.95 million and changing 47.04% at the moment leaves the stock 74.99% off its SMA200. TCCO registered 20.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.65.

The stock witnessed a 46.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.48%, and is 44.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.96% over the week and 12.96% over the month.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $10.64M and $4.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.56% and -18.29% from its 52-week high.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Analyst Forecasts

Technical Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.60% this year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO), with 390.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 20.70% while institutional investors hold 1.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.85M, and float is at 1.47M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 1.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20218.0 shares valued at $68943.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.09% of the TCCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2181.0 shares valued at $7437.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 1000.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $3410.0, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 1000.0 with a market value of $3410.0.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 4.94% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 3.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.88% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.