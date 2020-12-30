The decline in Fastly Inc. (FSLY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) is 345.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.63 and a high of $136.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSLY stock was last observed hovering at around $90.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.54% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -90.45% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.51, the stock is -4.04% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 31.50% off its SMA200. FSLY registered 358.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.98.

The stock witnessed a 6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.14%, and is -11.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has around 752 employees, a market worth around $10.49B and $267.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 742.05% and -34.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fastly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $81.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.90% in year-over-year returns.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Top Institutional Holders

453 institutions hold shares in Fastly Inc. (FSLY), with 8.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.64% while institutional investors hold 60.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.94M, and float is at 94.53M with Short Float at 16.37%. Institutions hold 55.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 9.5 million shares valued at $890.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the FSLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 7.61 million shares valued at $712.54 million to account for 7.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.5 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $702.44 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 5.19 million with a market value of $486.44 million.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luongo Paul, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Luongo Paul sold 2,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $99.39 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Fastly Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Luongo Paul (General Counsel) sold a total of 7,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $81.22 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the FSLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Bergman Artur (Chief Architect, Exec. Chair) disposed off 22,877 shares at an average price of $81.42 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 313,679 shares of Fastly Inc. (FSLY).