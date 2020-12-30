Things appear to be looking up for Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) is 41.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is 22.20% and 37.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing 26.96% at the moment leaves the stock 75.85% off its SMA200. BRN registered 50.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1391 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9541.

The stock witnessed a 35.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.58%, and is 21.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.75% over the week and 12.07% over the month.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $12.42M and $18.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 384.73% and -45.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (371.50%).

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Analyst Forecasts

Barnwell Industries Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.17% while institutional investors hold 19.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.28M, and float is at 3.79M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 8.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.05% of the BRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 82066.0 shares valued at $69969.0 to account for 0.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 75000.0 shares representing 0.91% and valued at over $63945.0, while BFT Financial Group, LLC holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 51726.0 with a market value of $44101.0.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barnwell James S III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barnwell James S III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $11000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61726.0 shares.

Barnwell Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that SHERWOOD NED L (10% Owner) bought a total of 36,739 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $0.80 per share for $29490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the BRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, KINZLER ALEXANDER C (President and COO) acquired 7,059 shares at an average price of $1.09 for $7694.0. The insider now directly holds 351,059 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN).

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tellurian Inc. (TELL) that is -82.18% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.21% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.