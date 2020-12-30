Things appear to be looking up for LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) is -1.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 12.11% and 19.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing 14.98% at the moment leaves the stock -9.68% off its SMA200. LMFA registered -6.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8907.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.64%, and is 21.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.88% over the week and 10.67% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $11.76M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.33% and -84.46% from its 52-week high.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA), with 3.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.73% while institutional investors hold 28.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.40M, and float is at 12.91M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 22.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.73% of the LMFA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $96778.0 to account for 0.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anson Funds Management LP which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $78840.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $74217.0.