This Indicator Is Supporting Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $3.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The OBLN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -148.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -148.0% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is 23.66% and 61.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing 20.00% at the moment leaves the stock 104.43% off its SMA200. OBLN registered -2.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2469 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9301.

The stock witnessed a 111.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.28%, and is 21.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.04% over the week and 19.66% over the month.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $15.21M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -40.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.00%).

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -54.30% year-over-year.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.73M, and float is at 7.47M with Short Float at 9.42%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with over 43043.0 shares valued at $39186.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.55% of the OBLN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund with 33000.0 shares valued at $30043.0 to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund which holds 5779.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $5261.0, while Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 4977.0 with a market value of $4531.0.