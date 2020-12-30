Which institution holds the most shares in salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 36.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.29 and a high of $284.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $224.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18% off its average median price target of $279.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.33% off the consensus price target high of $344.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -30.86% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $222.46, the stock is -1.79% and -7.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.1 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 7.92% off its SMA200. CRM registered 36.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $237.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $226.85.

The stock witnessed a -10.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.10%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $205.04B and $20.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.61 and Fwd P/E is 63.58. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.96% and -21.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for salesforce.com inc. (CRM) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 33 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

salesforce.com inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $5.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.00% in year-over-year returns.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

2,528 institutions hold shares in salesforce.com inc. (CRM), with 33.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.62% while institutional investors hold 86.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 911.00M, and float is at 880.30M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 83.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 82.36 million shares valued at $20.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the CRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 70.99 million shares valued at $17.84 billion to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 64.2 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $16.13 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 44.97 million with a market value of $11.3 billion.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hawkins Mark J, the company’s President and CFO. SEC filings show that Hawkins Mark J sold 1,008 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $228.30 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13029.0 shares.

salesforce.com inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Allanson Joe (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $228.30 per share for $70316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31108.0 shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Allanson Joe (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 313 shares at an average price of $229.36 for $71790.0. The insider now directly holds 31,416 shares of salesforce.com inc. (CRM).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 52.92% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 43.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.34% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.