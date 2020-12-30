Which Institutions Own Shares In KeyCorp (KEY)?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is -21.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.68% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -22.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.97, the stock is 0.67% and 7.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 27.02% off its SMA200. KEY registered -21.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.28.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.00%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 17097 employees, a market worth around $15.73B and $4.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.03 and Fwd P/E is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.36% and -21.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

KeyCorp (KEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KeyCorp (KEY) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KeyCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $1.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

954 institutions hold shares in KeyCorp (KEY), with 4.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 84.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 976.47M, and float is at 971.34M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 83.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 109.82 million shares valued at $1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.25% of the KEY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 84.57 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 61.89 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $738.37 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 49.36 million with a market value of $588.83 million.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hayes Robin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hayes Robin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $40000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Evans Trina M (Director, Corporate Center) sold a total of 15,861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $16.51 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83620.0 shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Brady Amy G. (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 105,262 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) that is trading -11.65% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -44.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.68% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.