Who are the Institutional Holders in National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)?

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is 54.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.82 and a high of $34.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGHC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.87% off the consensus price target high of $34.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.87% higher than the price target low of $34.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.20, the stock is 0.20% and 0.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.37 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 23.03% off its SMA200. NGHC registered 56.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.39.

The stock witnessed a 0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.86%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.38% over the week and 0.35% over the month.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $5.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.34% and -0.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National General Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $1.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC), with 46.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.74% while institutional investors hold 96.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.42M, and float is at 67.25M with Short Float at 7.27%. Institutions hold 56.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.02 million shares valued at $203.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.30% of the NGHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.77 million shares valued at $160.92 million to account for 4.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.38 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $113.91 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $108.6 million.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weissmann Jeffrey, the company’s General Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Weissmann Jeffrey sold 55,892 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $34.09 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96007.0 shares.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -3.80% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -13.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.58% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.18.