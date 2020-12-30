Why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is the topic of conversation today

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is -7.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.06 and a high of $22.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The COG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.44% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 10.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.08, the stock is -5.05% and -7.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -12.96% off its SMA200. COG registered -6.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.18.

The stock witnessed a -9.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.84%, and is -4.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $6.50B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.11 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.12% and -29.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $451.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Top Institutional Holders

753 institutions hold shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), with 8.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 102.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 398.58M, and float is at 390.56M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 100.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.98 million shares valued at $763.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.03% of the COG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 37.58 million shares valued at $652.45 million to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 28.58 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $496.07 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 25.59 million with a market value of $444.26 million.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shearer Deidre L, the company’s Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Shearer Deidre L sold 532 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $16.80 per share for a total of $8935.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48856.0 shares.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Cunningham George Kevin (Vice Pres. & General Counsel) sold a total of 54,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $18.71 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52491.0 shares of the COG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Roemer Todd M (Vice Pres & CAO) disposed off 33,000 shares at an average price of $19.66 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 52,416 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -40.93% down over the past 12 months. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is 91.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.